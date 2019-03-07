|
Verben Konviser
February 3, 1928 - March 5, 2019
Woodridge, NY
Mr. Verben Konviser, a life-long resident of Woodridge, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Palm Beach County, Florida. He was 91 years old.
The son of the late Abraham and Fannie Shaffer Konviser, Verb was born in Brooklyn on February 3, 1928, and moved to Woodridge, NY as an infant.
Verb was the owner of the Vegetarian Hotel in Woodridge for decades, and more recently a local realtor. Verb was also a proud Korean Conflict Veteran, an active Kiwanian, a committed Woodridge Firefighter, an enthusiastic skier and a dedicated Town of Fallsburg Democratic Party Chairman and Committeeman. A Renaissance man, Verb was also an artist – a painter, an occasional pilot and cookbook author.
Survivors include his daughters, Estelle (David) and Jill (William) and granddaughters, Clare and Sonya – his kind soul, generous spirit and easy smile will always be in our hearts.
Verb was pre-deceased by his wife, Clare nee Durst.
A private graveside funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Workman Circle #281 Cemetery, Marsh Road, Glen Wild, NY with full military honors.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; "Honorably Serving the Tri-County Jewish Community for 70 Years" 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019