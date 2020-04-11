|
Veronica J. Gannon
September 19, 1946 - April 8, 2020
Dobbs Ferry, NY
Veronica J. Gannon (née Dunne) of Sag Harbor, NY entered into eternal rest on April 8, 2020 at St. Cabrini Eldercare in Dobbs Ferry, NY.
Veronica is survived by her son, Thomas Gannon and wife, Barbara of Fairfield, CT; daughter, Jennifer Gannon Tierney and husband, Brian of Fairfield, CT; and sister, Deborah Dunne of Yonkers, NY. Veronica leaves behind five grandsons of whom she was most proud: Connor, Ryan, Owen, Liam and Nolan. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Michael J. Gannon, Jr. and her parents, Joan (née Curley) and Thomas Dunne of Bronx, NY. Veronica also leaves behind her loving in-laws, Patrick Lennon Sr., Eileen Gannon, and Susan Connolly, along with nieces and nephews.
Affectionately known as "Ronnie", her early years were spent growing up in the Parkchester section of the Bronx. There, she forged many lifelong friendships, met the love of her life, Michael and started her family. After relocating to Washingtonville, NY, Ronnie dedicated her time to raising her children while volunteering at Sacred Heart School in Monroe and Washingtonville Little League. Ronnie was a parishioner of the Church of St. Anastasia in Harriman, NY.
Ronnie had the ability to light up a room with her quick wit, impeccable sense of style, and her love of celebrating with good friends and family. In 1991 Ronnie moved to Sag Harbor, a lifelong dream she and Michael shared. Nothing meant more to her than spending time with her family out on the East End, whether it be a day at the beach, a stroll into town, or a quick trip to the farm stand. Ronnie's deep love for her sister Debbie was evident to all who ever had a chance to share a smile with the Dunne Girls. Ronnie will be dearly missed by all who knew her and remembered fondly for the impact she made on all of our lives.
Memorial Services will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in her honor to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020