Veronica "Ronnie" Mary Kelly

September 18, 1940 - May 14, 2020

Morris Plains, NJ

Veronica "Ronnie" Mary Kelly died at her home May 14, 2020 with her loving family by her side after a valiant fight with cancer. To everyone who knew and loved her, Mom was family. Mom was the pure definition of a loving mother; she was smart, funny, kind and above all else a fighter. Family meant everything to her and we are better people having been raised by this extraordinary woman. Mom we promise to continue on in your absence and make you proud of the individuals you have raised.

Ronnie was born to Effie and Francis Norvis on September 18, 1940 in Morristown, NJ. She spent her childhood in Boonton, NJ among her six loyal siblings: Margie (Bob) Morse, Fran (Ed) Mackin, Freda (Joe) Smilikas, Clair (Ed) Dunn, Frank ( Barbara) Norvis, John (Kathy) Norvis. In 1968, she relocated to Morris Plains, NJ to raise her beautiful family.

Mom is survived by her long time companion and adoring fiancé, George R. Semonite of Wurtsboro, and his children: Susan (Kevin), Sally, Terry and Bill. They were an unforgettable pair whose relationship spanned 40 years. To our step-father, thank you for bringing so much joy into Mom's life and always making her feel beautiful.

Mom believed her greatest accomplishment were her four children. Mom taught us that individuality was the spice of life, that each of us made the world a better place and we were all important and loved. We didn't disappoint; what a mixed bag of treats she raised! She leaves a legacy of strong and loving individuals: Vickie Walsh, Meg (David) Errickson, Adrienne (Jeffrey) Miller, and William "Will" J. Kelly, III (Jennifer).

Mom was overjoyed to watch her children become parents. She anxiously awaited the arrival of each and everyone of her grandchildren. She was young at heart and had a unique and loving relationship with each of them until her death. She was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren who could do no wrong: Kyle (Lauren) and Richard (Katie) Hendrickson, Victoria Walsh, Rebecca and Luke Errickson, Caroline, Liam and Jackson Kelly, Avery and Mallory Miller.

Mom is excited to be reunited with her Lord, family and friends in Heaven. After a brief stop in Hawaii, she will peacefully be reunited with her parents, sister, brothers-in-law and her loving sons-in-law, Christopher Walsh (2018) and James Hendrickson (2019).

To honor Mom please wear something turquoise, bask in the sunshine and tell your family they are loved.

Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date TBD. Rest peacefully Mom until we meet again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store