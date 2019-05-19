Home

Vesta Underhill Obituary
Vesta Underhill
January 16, 1929 - May 17, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
On May 17, 2019, Vesta Underhill passed away at a hospice center in Rockland County, NY; she was 90 years old.
Vee is survived by her son Ron and wife Kathy; daughter Michele and husband David; granddaughters, Trina and Paige. Vee will be missed by family and friends alike.
We will all miss the stories of her life. Born and raised in Jamaica Queens, NY, she attended PS 124. After graduation she worked for Western Union for a short time, then became a waitress and never looked back. She owned an Italian restaurant and a luncheonette in Long Island, NY. Vee met her first husband, Ralph in a night club in NY during the 40s. He was a Drummer and manager of his own swing band; they had many hungover mornings together during that era, LOL. In 1980, Vee moved to Wurstboro NY where she worked at the Quickway Diner and Maybrook Truckstop till the age of 75. She retired and lived in Blue Sky Manor. We would like to extend thanks to all her friends and aids that cared for her till the end. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 19 to May 20, 2019
