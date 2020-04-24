|
|
Vicki L. Vicchiariello
November 27, 1959 - April 23, 2020
Sparrow Bush, NY
Vicki L. Vicchiariello, age 60 of Sparrow Bush, NY, passed away April 23, 2020 in Suffern, NY.
She was born on November 27, 1959 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of Pat and Edith Mills Trotta. Vicki worked as a laboratory technician for Kolmar Labs, Inc. in Port Jervis.
She loved life and brightened everyone's lives with her contagious smile. She loved animals and was extremely artistic. She loved being a mother, MiMi and wife.
She married the love of her life, Michael Vicchiariello, who survives at home. Vicki is also survived by her loving daughter, Nicole Berberich of New Port Richey, FL and her loving son, Michael Vicchiariello and his companion, Melinda Suarez of St. Petersburg, FL; her parents, Pat and Edith Trotta of Port Jervis; her adored grandchildren, Brielle (Doodlebug) and Bryson (Dapper Dan); her sister, Susie Depew and her husband, Bobby of Middletown, NY; her brother, Mark Trotta and his wife, Heather of Port Jervis; her mother-in-law, Lois Vicchiariello of Huguenot; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susie (Kevin) Carmody and Sam (Susie) Vicchiariello; her aunt, Sis Leeper and uncle, Kenny (Merna) Mills; her brother-in-law, Raymond Kolvenbach; also several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Vicki was pre-deceased by her father-in-law, Sam Vicchiariello and her sister-in-law, Joann Kolvenbach.
Due to the health crisis, with love and respect to Vicki's family and friends, services are private at this time. A celebration of Vicki's life will be announced at a later time by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis-Deerpark Humane Society, Route 209, Port Jervis, NY. 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020