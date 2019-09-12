|
|
Victor A. LaBelle
September 2, 2019 - July 10, 1950
Middletown, New York
Victor A. LaBelle of Middletown died peacefully on September 2, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 69 years old. He was born July 10, 1950 to Joseph and Florence LaBelle in Middletown, NY.
Victor worked as a machine operator at Nexan's in Chester, NY and he recently retired in March of this year. He was an honest and generous man and was a great role model for his sons. He always made everyone feel welcome and comfortable in his home. He adored his loving wife of 47 years, and they spent as much time together as possible. Victor loved the outdoors and camping was one of his passions. He had a big heart, and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis LaBelle; his sons, Charles LaBelle and his wife, Janet of Middletown, and Wayne Watkins and his wife, Rose of Unionville and his six grandchildren: Gabbie, Haillee and Charles Jr. LaBelle, Michael, David Heller and Neosha Sheu.
Visitation will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. 845-343-6309 www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019