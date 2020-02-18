Home

Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3200
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Goodwill Church-Lindsay Pohlman Chapel
2117 State Route 208
Montgomery, NY
View Map
Victor Fernandez


1942 - 2020
Victor Fernandez Obituary
Victor Fernandez
February 3, 2020
Walden, NY
Victor Fernandez Sr. of Walden, NY passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, in the Bronx, NY. He was 77 years old.
The son of the late Victor Fernandez Perez and Josefina Morales Susarret, he was born in Fajardo, PR.
Victor served in the U.S. Army from 1960- 1966 in the 54th Armored Infantry Regiment, including one year overseas in Bamberg, Germany.
A 29 year member of union 32BJ-SEIU, Victor worked on the maintenance staff at the General Theological Seminary of the Episcopal Church, as well as a concierge at London Terrace Gardens and at 4 East 89th Street in New York City.
Victor is survived by his son Victor Fernandez Jr. and his wife Julissa Fernandez of Walden, NY; granddaughter Sofia Aris Fernandez; aunt Maria Cerra; cousins Josephine Figueroa, Maria (Chiqui) Cerra, Evette Cerra, Joseph Cerra, Frank Cerra, and Maritza Cerra; niece Wilma Fernandez; grandniece Sandra Flores; and great grandnieces Kyoko and Kiyomi.
Memorial visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18th at Goodwill Church-Lindsay Pohlman Chapel, 2117 State Route 208, Montgomery, NY. Pastor John Torres will officiate. Interment will follow the memorial visitation and take place at Orange County Veteran's Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
