Victor H. Diescher III
February 17, 1962 - April 6, 2019
Livingston Manor, NY
Victor H. Diescher, III, of Livingston Manor, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was 57.
He was the son of Victor Hugo Diescher, Jr and Marilyn Buck, born on February 17, 1962 in Liberty, NY.
Victor worked as a Correctional Officer at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility and was part of their CERT Team until his retirement in 2006. In his free time he volunteered at Rotary Park at the Ice Rink during the winters. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He was known to have a great sense of humor, was always quick with a comeback, and always willing to help whether it being actually helpful or just there for support. He enjoyed building things and particularly loved carpentry. He was also a member of the Courtyard Dart League, he loved his Courtyard family. He was a loving, husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Diescher; children, Tara and Melissa Diescher; grandchildren, Victor Andrew Payton and Justin Harold Klinger, Jr.; his father, Victor H. Diescher, Jr.; siblings: Michael, Lisa and Mark Diescher, and Jennifer, Ralph and Sam Shaw; his BFF, Lori Ward Kesler; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He joins in Heaven, his mother Marilyn.
Donations in Victor's name can be made to , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. Burial will follow at Lew Beach Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019