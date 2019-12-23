|
|
Victor John Loperfido
4/18/1942 - 12/20/2019
Middletown, NY
Victor John Loperfido, 77, of Goshen, NY passed away Friday, December 20th, at Sapphire at Goshen , surrounded by family.
Victor was born in Bronx, NY on April 18, 1942, a son of the late Mary (Antash) and Victor George Loperfido.
He was a communicant of St. Joseph Church Middletown, NY 10940., Taught CCD at St Joseph Church for many years. He was also a Security Guard at Monroe Woodbury School in Harriman, NY, and the Warwick School District .
Victor is survived by two daughters: Sheila, wife of Richard Boyd, of Clayton, NC;
Dawn, wife of Thomas Cosgrove, of Grahamsville;
and a son,Victor, husband of Michelle Loperfido, of Middletown.
Victor is also survived by a sister, Marilyn Cossifos, of New Paltz, and 10 Grandchildren; Cassidy and her husband Joseph, T.J., Cheyenne, Carissa, Nicole, Joseph, Noah, Parimala ,Jason and Isabella
VIctor is predeceased by his sister, Barbara McIver of Milton, NY
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27th from 6PM to 8PM at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave, Middletown, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Saturday, December 28th at St. Joseph Church in Middletown, NY with Father Dennis Nikolic officiating.
An Entombment of ashes will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery Middletown, NY at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home 845-343-6918
Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019