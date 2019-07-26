|
Victor Lane Presher
November 29, 1967 - July 25, 2019
Sparrowbush, NY
Victor Lane Presher of Sparrowbush, NY, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 51.
He was born November 29, 1967 in Sussex, NJ the son of the late Walter Presher and Florence Demarest Presher.
A family statement read: "Victor was a very lovable, happy and caring person. He was happiest when spending time with his family (especially his Mommy). Victor enjoyed going shopping at local stores, eating out, and going on vacations. Victor is best known for flirting with the ladies. He would offer hugs, kisses, or fist bumps to everyone he met. Victor was our sunshine. He is now our guardian angel."
Surviving are his beloved mother, Florence Presher and her fiancé, Joseph of Sparrowbush, NY; his loving siblings: Walter Presher and his wife, Deneace of Vernon, NJ, Joseph Presher and his companion, Mary Thompson of Vernon, NJ, Denise Foss and her husband, Kenneth of Port Jervis, NY; Cherie Padilla and her companion, Al Wallington of Hawthorne, NJ; also several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Walter Presher in 2002.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Yaccarino and his staff who was Victor's primary care doctor since he was ten years old. They would also like to thank Uncle Richard and Uncle Joe for their help caring for Victor.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst officiating. Burial will be at Branchville Cemetery, Branchville, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 www.hospiceoforange.com
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019