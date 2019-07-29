|
Victor "Sonny" P. Henderson
September 14, 1944 - July 25, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Victor P. Henderson, 74, went to sleep peacefully in his home on July 25, 2019. He was comfortable and at peace, with Olivia and Jasmine by his side. He had a good life and attested to that prior to his passing. He passed the way he lived, with dignity and on his own terms. Although his physical presence will be missed, we can be assured that he will be watching over us from Heaven. He is in the Lord's hands now…
Born in Cartersville Georgia, he was the son of the late Alonzo and Victoria (Hudson) Henderson. Victor graduated from RETS Technical School/Electronic Engineering Technology, and George Washington University/Electrical Engineering. He proudly served his country in the US Navy on the US Forrest Royal, and retired as a manager from IBM Poughkeepsie. He was a member of Baptist Temple in Newburgh and Empowerment Temple in New Windsor. Victor served on the Martin Luther King, Jr Commission of Orange County, was a member of the Town of Newburgh Stroke Club, and volunteered for RSVP.
Survivors include his loving wife Olivia; his former spouse Maurice Henderson; his children, Sharon Luquis (Jaime) of PA, Victor K. Henderson (Keneece) of PA; special son/daughters Binor Faison, Stephany Faison, and Bernadette Gregory; special brothers/sisters, Robert and Audrey Champ, Michael and Josephine Oates, and Judith James; brothers/sisters-in-law, Ella Martin, Robert and Roxann Torrence, Carol Cromer, and John Cromer; grandchildren Kiah Nicole Henderson, Jasmine Celestial Henderson and Layla Soledad Luquis; great-grandchild Azalea Faye Henderson Johnson; godson Gregory Hudson, goddaughters Simone McAdory, Anaya Torrence and Callie Faison; nieces and nephews Shatyra, Johnny, Monica, Shauna, Sureka Leonard, Monifa, Attika, Migdalia, Osagyefo, Marissa, Jumaane, Lakeisha, Kumaar, Leah, Robin, Matthew, Nikki, Johnathan, Erin, Thomas, Alex, Olivia, Kyle, Kobe, Kiree, Liz, and Katrina; friends Leroy, Sheila, Iggy and Lloyda; and many great nieces, nephews, cousins, co-workers and friends. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Alonzo Henderson III.
Visitation and a celebration of Victor's life will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 1 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 2 at Rolling Green Memorial Park, Veterans Honor Garden, 1008 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA.
