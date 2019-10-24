|
|
Victor "Sye" Sardella, Jr.
March 14, 1930 - October 15, 2019
Palm Bay, FL - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Victor "Sye" Sardella, Jr., formerly an 80 year resident of Middletown, NY, passed away Tuesday, October 15th at his home in Palm Bay, Florida, with his loving family by his side. He was the son of Victor Sr. and Theresa Sardella. He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 47 years and his ten children whom he raised with an open heart. His legacy will live on through his 20 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a grandson, three sisters and his brother Gerald, whom he co-founded Gervic Paints in 1955. Along with Gervic, his greatest passions were flying his airplanes and telling stories about his service in the United States Navy.
To all who knew him, our father will be remembered as one of the kindest, generous and most gentle loving men to have lived.
There will be a celebration of his life for family and friends at Gervic Paints in Middletown, on Monday, October 28th from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019