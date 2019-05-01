Victoria Ann Weigel

February 24, 1930 - April 19, 2019

Matamoras, PA

Mrs. Victoria Ann Weigel of Matamoras, PA, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Westchester Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. She was 89. She was born February 24, 1930, in Matamoras, PA, the daughter of the late Ferris Cokelette Sr. and the late Sarah Ennes Cokelette.

Victoria worked as a Bank Teller for Syracuse Savings Bank, Syracuse, NY. She was married to George J. "Dutch" Weigel, Jr. for 60 years before his passing on August 7, 2011.

Victoria was very active in her community, even at 89 years of age. She was a longtime, active member of the Hope Evangelical Free Church in Matamoras, PA, and sang in the Choir. She volunteered at Milford Senior Care and Rehabilitation. Victoria was also a past member of the Triangles, the Eastern Stars, 4H Club, Community Choir of the County/Grange Hall, she played Girls Basketball in Matamoras, and was a member of the Matamoras High School Choir.

Victoria had many favorite pastimes including gardening, reading, and dancing. She had an immense love of dogs and was known to give full bags of treats to any neighborhood dogs as they were walked by her house. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community.

Surviving are: six children, one son and five daughters: Susan W. Levandowski and her husband, Thaddeus of Bristol, RI, Cynthia J. McGovern and her husband, Thomas of Hopedale, MA, Janice L. Vinicuilla and her husband, Richard of Bellingham, MA, Elizabeth P. Coffey and her husband, William of Douglas, MA, Jeffrey J. Weigel and his wife, Kristina of Medford Lakes, NJ,Barbara A. Zahniser and her husband, Thomas of Downingtown, PA; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Ferris "Jack" Cokelette Jr.

Friends may call at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Hope Evangelical Free Church, 308 First Street, Matamoras, PA 18336, with Rev. Leonard Gilpin III officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Matamoras, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Victoria's name to: Hope Evangelical Free Church, 300 First Street, Matamoras, PA 18336 or to "Residence Activity Fund", C/O Milford Senior Care and Rehabilitation, 264 Route 6 & 209, Milford, PA 18337.

Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 4, 2019