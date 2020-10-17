Victoria H. Estabrook
September 2, 1945 - October 14, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Victoria H. Estabrook of Livingston Manor, passed away on October 14, 2020. She was 75. Vickie was born on September 2, 1945 in Liberty, NY to Homer and Grace Nicall Sprague.
A graduate of Livingston Manor High School, she went on to work in the field of Accounting as a bookkeeper and tax preparer and to serve her community in various ways. She was the treasurer of the Livingston Manor Fire Department for 35 years, a trustee of the Livingston Manor Library, and held a position on the Livingston Manor School Scholarship Committee for more than 30 years. Vickie found enjoyment in traveling, reading, gambling, and spending time with her beloved family and friends. Everyone who knew her loved her, and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Edwin W. Estabrook; her son, Chad and his wife, Cathy; her grandson, Nicholas; her siblings, Janet Burkey, Charlie Sprague, Carolyn Ross, Marilyn Edwards, Lorraine Sprague, and Lois Ward; and her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; masks must be worn at all times.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home; for additional information please call the funeral home at 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com