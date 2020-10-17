1/1
Victoria H. Estabrook
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria H. Estabrook
September 2, 1945 - October 14, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Victoria H. Estabrook of Livingston Manor, passed away on October 14, 2020. She was 75. Vickie was born on September 2, 1945 in Liberty, NY to Homer and Grace Nicall Sprague.
A graduate of Livingston Manor High School, she went on to work in the field of Accounting as a bookkeeper and tax preparer and to serve her community in various ways. She was the treasurer of the Livingston Manor Fire Department for 35 years, a trustee of the Livingston Manor Library, and held a position on the Livingston Manor School Scholarship Committee for more than 30 years. Vickie found enjoyment in traveling, reading, gambling, and spending time with her beloved family and friends. Everyone who knew her loved her, and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Edwin W. Estabrook; her son, Chad and his wife, Cathy; her grandson, Nicholas; her siblings, Janet Burkey, Charlie Sprague, Carolyn Ross, Marilyn Edwards, Lorraine Sprague, and Lois Ward; and her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; masks must be worn at all times.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home; for additional information please call the funeral home at 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home
29 Pearl Street
Livingston Manor, NY 12758
(845) 439-4333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved