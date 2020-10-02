Victoria L. Thomesen
October 19, 1933 - September 30, 2020
Middletown, NY
Victoria L. Thomesen, a 40 year area resident, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. She was 86 years of age.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Losicco, she was born on October 19, 1933 in Pearl River, NY.
Victoria retired from the cafeteria staff of the Spring Valley School District. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and also attended Mass at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel also in Middletown. Victoria was also a member of the Middletown Seniors and regularly attended Mulberry House.
Survivors include her children: Edward J. Thomesen and his wife, Valerie of Middletown, Anna Marie Baum and her husband, Howard of Spring Valley, and Joseph A. Thomesen and Diane of Hackensack, NJ; her grandchildren: Tiffany Hasbrouck and her husband, Kevin and Dianna Riello and her husband, Nick; her great-grandchildren: Kristopher, Alexander and Michael Hasbrouck and Ava and Carmelo Riello; her sister-in-law, Helen Gangrude in the State of Florida. Victoria was predeceased by her husband, Edward A. Thomesen on October 27, 1997.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, October 4th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m., Monday, October 5th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 90 Euclid Ave., Middletown, NY. Interment will follow in the family plot at the Wallkill Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NY.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, face coverings are required in the funeral home and church, and social distancing must be followed. The number of visitors will be limited so there may be a wait before entering the funeral home.
The family would like you to consider contributions to the American Diabetes Association
, 333 Seventh Ave., 17th Floor, New York, NY 10001 in Victoria's memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com