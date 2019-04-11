|
Victoria Leigh Pluchino
July 16, 1961 - April 4, 2019
Greenwich, CT - Formerly of Pine Bush, NY
Victoria Leigh Pluchino, 57 of Greenwich, CT, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on April 4, 2019. Victoria was born on July 16, 1961 at Horton Hospital in Middletown, NY and was raised in Pine Bush, NY. She was a Yale Trained Sonographer, who was held in very high regard in her field. She was also a member of the Audubon Society and Nature Conservancies. As a sports enthusiast since her youth, Victoria was a talented softball and basketball player, receiving many awards including Athlete of the Year. Later in life she enjoyed golfing, tennis, kayaking, and rollerblading. In addition, she was an avid bird watcher and naturalist. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, traveling often to Long Beach Island, NJ, Fire Island, NY, Sanibel Island, FL, Spain, St. Barth's and St. Marteen.
Victoria was surrounded by the plentiful love and support of her family and friends. Her mission on earth was completed with grace, gifting everyone she touched with love, care, wisdom, strength and amusement. Victoria's legacy will be everlasting through her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her mother, Edith Rose (Brett) Pluchino and her mother-in-law, Jean J. Corsaro. Victoria is survived by her devoted partner and wife of 17 years, Jennifer Corsaro, whom she married on April 24, 2018; her loving father, Anthony Robert Pluchino; her dear father-in-law, Vincent P. Corsaro; her beloved siblings, Genean DeJong and her husband, David, Gloria Mozayeny and her husband, Kew, Michael Pluchino and his wife, Amy, and Andrea Tompkins and her husband, Ross. She is also survived by her cherished nieces and nephews, Ryan and Ashley DeJong, Zachary, Julia and Cameron Tompkins, along with many special extended family members and friends. Victoria will be deeply missed, but never forgotten
In respect of Victoria's wishes, she will be privately cremated. A memorial gathering for Victoria's family and friends will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 14th at the Pluchino Residence, 3152 New Prospect Rd., Pine Bush, NY 12566.
In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Victoria can be made at the memorial services which will fund memorial benches at a selection of her favorite sanctuaries. Victoria's cremains will be laid to rest at New Prospect Cemetery in Pine Bush joining her beloved mother Edith.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N., Hazlet, NJ. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019