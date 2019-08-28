|
|
Victoria Mazurkiewicz
November 1, 1936 - August 26, 2019
Scotchtown - Formerly of Chester , NY
Victoria Mazurkiewicz, 82 of Scotchtown, formerly of Chester and Ozone Park, joined Our Lord on Monday, August 26th. The daughter of the late Adam and Annunziata (Nastro) Lokitis, she was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 1, 1936.
She is survived by her loving daughters: Josephine (Markham) Pagan of Middletown, Christine (Timothy) Werder of Walker Valley, Victoria (Charles) Brush of Wurtsboro; grandsons: Timothy (Nicole) Werder, Jr. of Port Jervis, Shane (Sarah Lynn) Werder of Knoxville, Iowa, and Andrew and Christopher Brush of Wurtsboro, and Megan Freedman, cherished family friend. She is further survived by her brothers, Adam (Ella) Lokitis, Jr. of Phillipsburg, NJ, Joseph (Claire) Lokitis of St. Croix, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Victoria was the loving widow of Stanley, who predeceased her in August 2011. She was also predeceased by her brother, Thomas Lokitis.
Visitation hours are 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 30th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 31st at St Paul's Catholic Church, 2800 State Route 17K, Bullville. Burial will follow at Orange County Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Goshen.
Arrangements under the direction of the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019