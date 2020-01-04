|
Vincent A. Longo
July 25, 1922 - January 2, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Vincent A. Longo passed away Thursday January 2, 2020 at his home in Newburgh, NY. He was 97 years old. Son of the late Alphonse and Virginia De Pina Longo, he was born July 25, 1922 in West Haven, CT.
Vincent proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1946. After serving he owned his own heating company, Complete Oil Burner in Bronx, NY. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 124 in Marlboro, NY, and was an avid golfer who played into his 90s.
Survivors include his son, Steven P. Longo of Milton, NY and his daughter, Patricia Weiss and her husband, Craig of Middletown, NY, along with three grandchildren: Melissa O'Halloran and her husband, Mark, Kaitlyn Longo and Christopher Longo. He was predeceased by loving wife, Dolores M. Sulkey Longo; his son, Vincent Longo, and by 15 siblings.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 6th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Graveside Service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7th at St. Columba Cemetery, Rout 94, Chester, NY 10918
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc. 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020