Vincent A. "Toots" Perna Sr.
February 29, 1928 - April 22, 2020
Middletown, NY
Vincent A. 'Toots' Perna Sr., 92, joined his wife of 74 years in Heaven on April 22, 2020. He had been lovingly cared for at home by his children and passed peacefully. Vince was born on February 29, 1928 in Middletown, NY. Being a leap year baby, he enjoyed telling people his leap year age, which this year was 23. Vince was the second of six boys born to Anna and Giustino Perna who predeceased him. He attended Middletown High School where he played football and was All DUSO in his first year of playing. He went on to play football for the Blue Devils semi pro team. Vince also held the scoring title for the Middletown City Basketball League for the 1944-1945 season.
Vince met his wife-to-be at a roller-skating rink and together they raised five children, who in turn gave them ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Family was his life and he was happiest when the house was full of the laughter and love of all of them. He and Mom passed on traditions and moral values to us all and were so proud of the accomplishments achieved.
Vince worked for Polak's Frutal Works Inc., as a production supervisor for 30 years. He enjoyed playing cards, going to casinos, and traveling with his wife and close friends. Dad once got a round of applause and offers of hotel comps at a casino in Vegas for his skill at playing craps. Although the idea of staying longer was intriguing, I believe they ended up going to a jewelry store! He was a 49 year member of the BPOE 1097 where he worked Friday night Bingo for many years. He was also a member of the Otisville Seniors.
Vince leaves behind cherished memories to his children: Dawn Gray and her husband, Kenneth of Birmingham, AL, Vincent Jr. of Middletown, NY, Kathryn Bendlin and her husband, John of Howells, NY, Mary Wilkins and her husband, Don of Highland, NY and daughter-in-law, Sandra Perna of Kingston, NY.; grandchildren: Kenneth Gray Jr. (Elsy), Bret Gray (Erica), Erin Mullen (Chuck), Lauren, Karrie Ann Beaudry (Tom), Vincent Perna III, Adam Bendlin (Katherine), Kaitlyn Bendlin, Connor Wilkins and Crae Wilkins; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Perna (Marie); sister-in-law and chemo buddy, Sharon Perna and many nieces and nephews.
Vince was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife Mary; his beloved son. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Dona and brothers: Carmen, Frank, Jay and Tony.
Due to the ongoing health crisis services will be private with a celebration of a wonderful life to be held at a later date when it is safe to come together.
Memorial donations in Vince's honor can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 who helped us to take the best care of Dad in his final days. Their compassion and dignity given to Dad will be forever appreciated.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020