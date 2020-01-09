|
Vincent "Vinny" Angelo, Sr.
August 21, 1938 - January 5, 2020
Monroe, NY
Vincent "Vinny" Angelo, Sr. of Monroe, NY passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He was 81 years old. Son of the late Anthony Angelo and Francesca "Frances" Perricone Angelo, he was born on August 21, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY.
Vincent was a Corrections Officer with the New York City Department of Corrections in Manhattan, NY. He was a self-taught skilled handy man who enjoyed repairs around the house. Vinny was also a collector of many things and loved the thrill of the hunt, but what Vincent enjoyed the most was spending time with his family around the table telling stories for hours. He was a devoted father and grandfather.
Survivors include his children: Vincent Angelo, Jr. and his wife, Lina of Goshen, NY, Steven Angelo of Fishkill, NY, Lisa Ritter and her husband, Steven of Walden, NY, Jeannine James and her husband, Harold of Tarpon Springs, FL, Marisa Jara and her husband, Alex of Milford, PA, and Nicole Angelo of Monroe, NY. Vincent is also survived by eight grandchildren: Stephen, Dana, Deanna, Christina, Christian, Nicholas, Bella, and Gianna; Tina Angelo, former wife of 52 years; along with his many loving nieces and nephews and friends. Vincent was predeceased by two brothers, Carl Angello, and Joseph Angelo.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 12th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, January 13th at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020