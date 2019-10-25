|
Vincent Charles Toto, Jr.
November 9, 1933 - October 21, 2019
Shohola, PA
Vincent Charles Toto, Jr., 85 of Shohola, PA passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 in Northern Riverview Nursing Home, W. Haverstraw, NY. He was a retired Sub Station Electrician for Orange & Rockland, Spring Valley, NY. Vincent was a member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge #2041, Pearl River, NY, Chelsea Hook and Ladder Co., Nyack, NY and a U.S. Army Korean War veteran.
The son of the late Vincenzo and Angela (Ciamma) Toto, he was born November 9, 1933 in Nyack, NY. He was married to Theresa (Joy) Toto.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa; daughter, Elaine Toto; stepdaughters, Dorothy Placek and her husband, Robert, Lisa Pfeifer and her husband, Wayne; six grandchildren: Keith R. Secor II, Robert Placek and his wife, Chantel, Christopher Placek, Thomas Placek, Joseph Pfeifer and his wife, Kayla, Nicholas Pfeifer and great-grandson Caden Placek.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30 at St. Ann's Church, Shohola, PA with Rev. Ed Casey officiating.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, PA. www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019