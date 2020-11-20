Vincent D. Cincotta
March 21, 1941 - November 18, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Vincent D. Cincotta, 79, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home peacefully with his loving family surrounding him. Vincent was born and raised in Yonkers, NY, the son of the late Thomas and Antoinette Cincotta.
Vincent graduated in 1959 from Saunders Trade and Tech High School. In January of 1960 he enlisted in the Army. While in service he married the love of his life, Josephine Portanova in 1961. When he was honorably discharged in 1963 as a Spec 4 from signal Corp, he went on to work for Corn Products Inc. in Yonkers for 13 years. In 1972 he moved his family to New Windsor and went to work for Luna Bakery. The family later opened their own business, a deli called Vinnies in New Windsor. Five years later he went to work for Drakes Bakery until his retirement in 2002. In Yonkers he joined the Knights of Columbus at age 18, and after moving to New Windsor he transferred to Cornwall Council NY and worked his way up to Grand Knight; he then transferred to Newburgh, NY Council 444. He joined the New Windsor Auxiliary Police and was Senior Court Officer for the Town of New Windsor Court with his best friend Tony D'Angelo. He held that position for over 20 years and loved every minute of it. He also belonged to the F.O.P. Lodge 188 in Mid-Hudson. When he retired, JoAnn and he moved to Las Vegas, and after five years moved back home to be with their children and grandchildren.
Vincent leaves behind his devoted wife, JoAnn; his loving daughter, Toni and her husband, Carmelo Cosentino; his cherished son, Thomas and his wife, Tricia; his loving brother, Dominick and his wife, Georgette Cincotta; his grandchildren which he adored and was very proud of: Vincent and Andrea Nevling, Remi Cosentino, Gino, Anthony and Vincent Cincotta, April and her husband, Mathew Zuniga; also many nieces, nephews and great, great great nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Will Care, especially his nurses, Casey and Marsha, his physical therapist, Sid, and health aides, Matilda and Donna. They all took excellent care of him. We also wish to thank Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, especially Wendy, Sandy and Simone; and Dr. Bambino, Dr. Hughes and Dr. Singh for their exceptional care.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, November 22 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 23 at St. Francis of Assisi with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum.