Vincent E. Senior Obituary
Vincent E. Senior
July 1, 1925 - March 5, 2019
Willingboro, NJ
Vincent E. Senior, 93, of Willingboro, NJ, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Care One in Marlton, NJ.
Vincent was born July 1, 1925 in New York, NY, the son of Edward and Hilda (Grant) Senior.
He retired as Sergeant from the City of New York Department of Homeless Services. He enjoyed and played drums in the Jazz band.
Vincent is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline H. VanDunk and husband, George of Middletown, NY; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a few great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with a 1 p.m. funeral service in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Slate Hill Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
