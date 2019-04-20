|
|
Vincent Eustace Corbacio
July 15, 1940 - April 17, 2019
Middletown, NY
Vincent Eustace Corbacio, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. He was 78 years of age.
The son of the late Vincent and Rose Guerrera Corbacio, he was born on July 15, 1940 in Middletown, NY.
Vincent was a highly respected and well-loved English teacher with the Monroe-Woodbury High School, retiring after 33 years. Vincent was a member of the former Webb Horton Memorial Presbyterian Church in Middletown. He was a member of the Mid-Hudson Area Retired Teacher Association. Following his retirement, he worked in the Literacy Program at Thrall Library. He enjoyed music, opera, theater and travel and took great pride in his lawn and gardens. Vincent was very much into genealogy and was the family historian. He embraced traditional family festivities and cuisine and was fluent in the Italian language. He was also an avid reader.
Survivors include his brother, Nicholas P. Corbacio of Middletown; numerous cousins including Anna Rose Hamilton and her husban, David of Middletown, Dominick E. Corbacio of Raleigh, NC, Joseph Corbacio and his wife, Maureen of Goshen, Regina Corbacio Kashmer and her husband, Jim of Leland, NC, Mary Ann Corbacio Ronkese and her husband, Joseph of Grahamsville, and Frances Corbacio Wittman and her husband, Robin of Middletown.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25th at the funeral home with Reverend Peter Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Wallkill Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NY.
Memorial contributions in Vincent's name may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Lane, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019