Vincent J. Biagini
Vincent J. Biagini
May 24, 1939 - July 3, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Vincent J. Biagini of Washingtonville, NY, was born May 24, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York to John and Alphonsa Biagini (both deceased). He passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on July 3, 2020.
Vincent and his wife, Anna Jane, just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on June 26th. In addition to his devoted wife, Vincent is survived by his son, Vincent, Jr., and was pre-deceased by his daughter, Melissa, in 2009. Vincent is also survived by his three brothers: John (Mi Yeon), Edward (Paula), and Robert. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Judy Biagini, and son-in-law, Robert Phillips.
Vinnie was founder and owner of Fairview Homes and helped many area families build their first home. He has left a lasting legacy in Orange County that will be remembered for generations to come.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. Memorial Services will be held at 7 p.m. following visitation, also at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association and American Cancer Society.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
8454969106
