Vincent J. Calyer
January 13, 1945 - June 23, 2019
Broadalbin, NY - Formerly of Cornwall, NY
Vincent J. Calyer, of Broadalbin, NY entered into eternal rest on June 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 74 years old. The son of the late Morris F. Calyer and Sadie (Clark) Calyer, Vincent was born on January 13, 1945 in Cornwall, NY.
A Cornwall High School graduate, Vincent attend Orange County Community College and served in the National Guard before joining the workforce. He is a former proprietor of The Canterbury Inn, where he served his many customers with a smile.
He was a member of the Storm King Golf Club for many years, as well as an avid walker, who could be seen on his route daily. In his retirement, he enjoyed the Great Sacandaga Lake and its inhabitants, and the warm weather of Stuart, FL. He was fond of cards, animals, camaraderie, and his family. He was a man with a great sense of humor and a giant heart. He will be missed greatly.
In addition to his parents, Vincent J. Calyer was predeceased by his brothers, Clarke and Mark Calyer; and his son-in-law, Rick Newton. Vinny is survived by his loving wife and high-school sweetheart, Irene (Garthwaite) Calyer; his children: Irene (Baumkirchner) Newton, Michele (Baumkirchner) Sherman, Nick Baumkirchner and his wife, Shelly, and Meredith (Calyer) Fagan and her husband, Lou; and grandchildren: Brett, Madison,
Sydney, Jack, Calyer, Graham, Brooke, and Gus; as well as nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY.
Contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 29 to June 30, 2019