Vincent Joseph
March 1, 1945 - October 13, 2019
Lords Valley, PA
Vincent Joseph, age 74 of Lords Valley, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, October 13, in Stroudsburg, PA. He was born is Bristol England, on March 1, 1945, the son of Elsie Bowen and Alexander Coull. As a young child he and his mother emigrated to the United States and grew up in the Bronx.
Vincent proudly served our country during the Vietnam War with the United States Air Force.
Vincent met his wife, Kathie Bowden on a picket line during a strike. They were married on Dec. 3, 1972. Shortly after they moved to Hopatcong, NJ and then to Lords Valley, PA. Kathie survives at home. He is also survived by his two children, Mike Joseph and his fiancee, Lynn of Branchville, NJ, and Tara Joseph at home; his beloved three grandchildren, Dylan, Travis and Lillyanna. His children and grandchildren were his proudest accomplishment. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Joseph and his wife, Linda of North Providence, RI; his nephews, Eric and Jerome and his nieces, Jenny, Hope and Michele. He was pre-deceased by two brothers, Steven and Christopher and sister, Theresa.
Vincent enrolled in college in his fifties and received his associates degree in accounting, while continuing to work full time. He was a faithful member and Eucharistic Minister of St. John Neuman R.C. Church, Lords Valley, PA. He loved his church and we know that he is at peace in the loving hands of God. "And the greatest commandment is to love one another "
Vincent was a founding member of the Knight of Columbus, Our Lady of the Lake Council and a founding member of St. Jude's Council #9914, Hopatcong, NJ. He was an active Knight of Columbus with the Bishop McCormick Council in Lords Valley. He held many different positions including Grand Knight and District Deputy. He was a 4th degree Knight with Council 2605, Milford, PA.
Vincent enjoyed his retirement. He was a member of Hemlock Farms Men's Club, 50+, Hemlock Farms Bocce, Hemlock Farms Neighbor 2 Neighbor. He also was a member of the Hemlock Farms Auxiliary. He was especially proud of the service he provided for MANNA. In his spare time he enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with his friends.
Visitation will be held 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 17 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 18th at St. John Neuman R.C. Church, Route 739, Lords Valley, Pennsylvania. Rev. Edward Casey will be the celebrant. Interment will follow with military honors at Glen Spey Cemetery, Glen Spey, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vincent's name to Food From Families or to St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Program, and mailed to St. John Neuman RC Church, 705 Route 739, Lords Valley, PA. 18428.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directioto send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019