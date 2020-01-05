Times Herald-Record Obituaries
Vincent Joseph Listwon
October 3, 1954 - December 24, 2019
Middletown, NY
Vincent Joseph Listwon, 65, passed away peacefully in his Middletown, NY home on December 24th.
Vince was born in Bronx, NY to Leon and Margaret Listwon on October 3rd, 1954. He grew up in a large, loving family in Campbell Hall, NY. A member of the Boy Scouts, he attended Washingtonville High School, where he was a star on the varsity wrestling team for many seasons. He was passionate about fixing things with his antique tool collection, his latest project being his motorcycle. He also enjoyed helping others. Vince was an adventurous free spirit who lived life on his own terms, practicing yoga and mindfulness activities, and he enjoyed playing guitar and harmonica. His family and friends will always remember his kind, caring, well-meaning advice and gestures. He left us with many funny stories of his own unique adventures and experiences. He will be missed.
Vince was predeceased by his parents, Leon Listwon and Margaret Listwon; and his sister, Margaret Listwon Ogawa. He is survived by his loving family of two daughters, M'Lanie Hunter of Warwick, NY, and Valerie Listwon of New York, NY; two brothers, Richard Listwon, wife, Renee Listwon of Staten Island, NY, and Michael Listwon, wife, Glezel Listwon of Greenville, NY; five sisters: Noreen Love of Middletown, NY, April Sinnock, husband, Leslie Sinnock of Tolland, CT, Mary Mattinson, husband, Patrick Mattinson of Middletown, NY, Laura Stevens, husband, Richard Stevens of Greenville, NY, and Jennifer Sanders of Bloomingburg, NY; brother-in-law, Tadahisha Ogawa of California; three granddaughters: Isabella Whitehead and Kai M'Kenna of Warwick, NY, Zara Aviles, of NY, NY; one grandson, Conner Aviles of New York, NY; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., TODAY, Monday, January 6th at at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
