Vincent "Vini" Nappi
June 19, 1932 - May 25, 2020
North Port, FL — Formerly of Bullville, NY
Vincent L. "Vinnie" Nappi of North Port, formally of Bushville, NY, passed away on May 26, 2020.
Vinnie was born on June 19, 1932 in New York, NY to Louis and Rose Nappi.
Vincent served his country proudly in the United States Army from November 16, 1953 - November 30, 1955. After his career in the Army he went on to become Superintendent of Service Concord Hotel / Issacs Exposition. In August of 2004 he and his beloved wife, Annamay moved to Florida. Vincent had a wonderful and adventures life filled with many hobbies such as Pilot, Outdoorsman, Fisherman, Hunter, and Historian.
He is survived by four children: Vincent L Nappi Jr. and wife, Dawn of Punta Gorda, Florida, Theresa (Nappi) Oefelein and husband, James of North Port, Florida, Gregory T. Nappi and wife, Cindi of Waldwick, New Jersey and Christine Nappi of North Port, Florida. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Stephanie Oefelein and her significant other, Craig Chenery and daughter, Mya, Allison (Oefelein) Hendrickson and husband, Randy Henrickson, Vincent L. Nappi III and wife, Danica Jokic, Hannah Nappi, Gabrielle (Nappi) Dull and husband, Elliot Dull, and Emily Nappi. As well as great grandchildren: Jayden Hedrickson, Chase Hedrickson, and Connor Hedrickson. Vincent is predeceased by his first born infant son, Vincent Nappi Jr. and his beloved wife, Annamay T. Nappi.
Private services to be held. Vincent will be laid to rest next to his wife, Annamay at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home - North Port. Online condolences can be made at www.farelyfuneralhome.com
