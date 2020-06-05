Vincent P. Mangione, Jr. "Babe"
September 23, 1933 - June 5, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Vincent P. "Babe" Mangione, age 86 of Montgomery, NY, passed away on June 5, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. The son of the late Vincent and Virginia Icuniano Mangione, he was born on September 23, 1933 in Maybrook, NY.
Vincent proudly served his country in the United States Army. He owned and operated the Roadside Inn in Montgomery. He also served as a police officer and judge for the Town of Montgomery, a car inspector for the New Haven and Hartford Railroad and was a member of the Local 17 Labor Union. He loved going to casinos.
His family was his entire world. He was the most wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend; he was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara Mangione at home; daughters, Ginny Mangione of Montgomery and Sandra Weller of Bloomingburg; brother, Lou Mangione and his wife, Marie of Edison, NJ; grandchildren, Lindsay and Jay; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Chase; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Vincent was predeceased by his granddaughter, Jenna.
A limited visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, June 8th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, proper guidelines must be met, including a limited number of people at a time and the wearing of face masks. Private burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vincent's memory to the Maybrook VFW.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
