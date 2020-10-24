Vincent Robert Knoll, Jr. "Bobby"
October 23, 2020
Sandyston, NJ
Vincent "Bobby" Robert Knoll, Jr. 60, of Sandyston, NJ passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Newton Medical Center.
Vincent was born in Middletown, NY to the late Vincent Robert and Ruth (Brundage) Knoll. He grew up in Walker Valley, NY before moving to New Jersey 36 years ago. Prior to his retirement he worked as an Executive for Jones Lang LaSalle in New York City. Vincent was an ordained minister and lifetime member of the Sandyston Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was an active member of Ducks Unlimited, North Jersey Antique Engine and Machine Club and Delaware Valley United Methodist Church. Vincent was a Minor League Baseball Umpire and coached Little League baseball for many years. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, fishing, hunting, boating and splitting wood. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
The beloved husband of Lori Knoll, he is survived by his children: Albert Kodan-Hammock and Rebecca Knoll; his siblings: Tammy Sullivan and her husband, Brendan, Kurt Knoll and his wife, Veronica, Clint Knoll and his wife, Karen, Amanda Knoll and her partner, Bob; his sister-in-law, Lisa Kodan and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 & 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27 at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860. A funeral service will be held privately. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 28 at Layton Cemetery in Sandyston, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vince's name to the Arthritis Foundation
at https://www.arthritis.org/donate
or Sandyston Township Volunteer Fire Dept. at 133A County Road 645, Sandyston, NJ 07826.
Condolences may be shared online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com