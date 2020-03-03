|
|
Vincent Rotundo
August 8, 1929 - March 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Vincent Rotundo was born on August 8,1929 in a small southern Italian village known as Magisano. It was in this village that he met his lifelong partner, Giuseppina Maria (Cortese) Rotundo.
In the year 1956, Vincent and Maria embarked on a journey that would change their lives forever. They boarded the Saint Andrea for a 7 day voyage to the New World, the United States of America.
Vincent was a proud Italian, but an even prouder American. It was here that he truly lived the American dream. He worked as a laborer and then a foreman for 35 years for the City of Middletown Department of Public Works, 20 years for Dirt Motor sports along with his favorite weekend job at the Orange County Fair Speedway for more than 50 years. He also opened his own business Country Farm Market.
Vincent was an honest, respectful, hard working family man. He enjoyed his garden, gambling, watching wrestling, eating and most importantly, spending time with his family.
He was predeceased by his daughter Anna Maria and his son Dominic.
Survivors include his wife Maria and his sons and daughters-in-law Carmen and Laura Rotundo and Dominick and Linda Rotundo. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren: Giuseppina Rotundo and her twin daughters Lucilla and Laila Rotundo-Lopez, Vincenzo "Vinny" Rotundo, Amanda Rotundo and Jennifer Rotundo and her partner Jesse Bassignani their son Joshua with another currently on the way. His brother Pietro and his wife Maria Concetta Rotundo. Vincent was also survived by his canine best friends Rocky and Mila.
Vincent was deeply appreciated and loved by all who knew him and he will be profoundly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Visitation hours will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday March 6th at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday March 6th at St. Joseph Church in Middletown, NY. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020