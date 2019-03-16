|
|
Vincent "Vinny" Rutigliano
April 29, 1954 - March 16, 2019
Chester, NY
Vincent "Vinny" Rutigliano of Chester, NY passed away on March 16, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 64 years old.
He was born in the Bronx on April 29, 1954 to the late Vito Rutigliano and Yolanda (Micera) Rutigliano.
He was a sales representative for Hunter Engineering Company, Chester, NY, and was a President's Club Performer. Vinny served on the Board of Directors for Brian Ahearn Children's Fund and was a former president of the Warwick Little League. Vinny had a smile that could light up a room. Being grandpa to his eight grandchildren was his greatest joy. When he wasn't spending time with his family, Vinny enjoyed golf, watching the NY Yankees and the Giants. He was a kid at heart and his friends always considered him the life of the party.
Vinny is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara (nee Spence); son, Robert and his wife, Julie of Ramsey, NJ; daughter, Andrea Roe and her husband, Bill of Warwick, NY; son, Richard and his wife, Melissa of Hoboken, NJ; mother, Yolanda Rutigliano; eight grandchildren: Brooke, Robert, Megan, Gavin, Chase, Bennett, Sloane and Vincent; brother, Anthony and his wife, Liz of Secaucus, NJ; sister, Karen Horn and her husband, Kenny of River Edge, NJ; many cousins, nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Linda (Jim) Delaney, Donna (Walter) Burke, Debra (Michael) Ianelli, Theresa (Jeff) Friedemann, and Patricia Heffren; brother-in-law, John (Jeanine) Spence; and father-in-law, Harold J. Spence. He was predeceased by his father, Vito; brother, Marc Rutigliano and mother-in-law, Barbara Spence.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity Vinny held dear: the Brian Ahearn Children's Fund, P.O. Box 550, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019