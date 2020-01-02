|
|
Vincent Shayne Dillard Sr.
January 10, 1963 - December 18, 2019
Spring Glen, NY
Vincent Shayne Dillard Sr. was born January 10, 1963 in Manhattan, New York to Gladys and Henry Dillard. As a child he was both gifted and inquisitive, eager for new challenge he began small paper route. He attended Stevenson High School where he developed an interest in math and science earning certification in Computer Science. After high school Vincent served in the United States Army Reserve and continued as an entrepreneur, owning businesses in multiple fields including relocation and medical transportation. Relocated upstate NY in early 80s birth of Vincent Jr.
Besides spending time with his family and friends, Vincent had a passion for martial arts, chess, hunting, fishing and automotive design. Vincent had an energetic personality and an infectious smile; touch many lives with his generosity and passion for life.
On December 18, 2019 Vincent was called to his heavenly home. He survived by his wife, Marie Dillard; best friend and son, Vincent Shayne Dillard Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lynia; and grandchildren: Lamont, Landon, and Lina; parents, Gladys and Henry, and step-mother, Mary; siblings: Veronica, Vernon, Andre, Gary and Frances; brothers-in-law, Rick Willie, Clay, Jimmy and Matthew; sisters-in-law: Monique, Eula, Ann, Jessie and Lucille; nieces: Ashley, Brittany, Felicia, Vanessa, Cleo, Sabrina, Lucille, Lesa, Dena; nephews: Nathaniel, Christopher, Chris, Otis, Pressure, Deshawn, Christopher Jr., Willie Jr., William Jr., Theodore and Robert Graham; aunts: Debra, Denise, Jacqueline and Gwendolyn; and one uncle, Tyrone; Goddaughter, Shiffone Rocha.
Vincent was generous and kind who loved helping others. He was an angel to everyone in his life and will forever live on in our hearts as he watches above us.
Mr. Dillard will lay in repose from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 60 Breme Road, Ellenville, NY. Funeral service begins 11 a.m. at the church. Pastor Julius Collins will officiate and Rev. Mary Sheley-Bruce, Eulogist. Interment at Fantinekill Cemetery, Ellenville, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Avenue, New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020