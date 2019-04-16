|
Vincent Vuolo Jr.
June 30, 1936 - April 7, 2019
Ocala, Florida
Vincent Vuolo Jr., age 82, longtime resident of Goshen, NY, passed away quietly on Saturday, April 7, 2019 at his home in Ocala, Florida.
He was born June 30, 1936 in Goshen, NY to the late Vincent Sr. and Carol Vuolo. Predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Shirley; he is survived by his loving family: daughter, Deborah Barkfelt of Huntington Beach, CA; granddaughter, Kimberly and husband Kent of Santa Ana, CA; son, Vincent III and wife Ronnie of Middletown, NY; step-grandson, Christopher Bodnarczuk of Binghamton, NY; and sister, Margaret "Peggy" Watkins and husband John and family of Myrtle Beach, SC and Suffern, NY.
A graduate of Goshen High School, his career spanned over 40 years in the supermarket refrigeration industry, with his final years as an award-winning salesman for the international corporation Tyler Refrigeration. An avid outdoorsman and sportsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and trapshooting. He was a fan of football, baseball, and auto racing, and a lover of good food - particularly that made by his wife. A man of strong opinions, he enjoyed life to the fullest.
In the immortal words of Old Blue Eyes, "I've lived a life that's full, I've traveled each and every highway. And more, much more than this, I did it my way."
According to his wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019