Vincent Zappone Jr.


1973 - 2020
Vincent Zappone Jr. Obituary
Vincent Zappone Jr.
September 4, 1973 - January 26, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Vincent Zappone Jr., age 46 of Newburgh, NY, passed away on January 26, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. The son of Vincent F. and Elizabeth E. LaGoy Zappone, he was born on September 4, 1973 in Newburgh, NY. Vinnie was a loving son, brother, uncle, friend and animal lover. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his mother, Elizabeth Zappone of Walden, NY; sisters, Kimberly Gordon and her husband, Sean of Walden, NY, Victoria Millhouse and her husband, James of Walden, NY; niece, Kaylee; nephews, Ryan, Matthew and Carson. Vinnie was predeceased by his father, Vincent F. Zappone.
In keeping with the family's wishes, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Vinnie's memory to Pets Alive, 363 Derby Rd. Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
