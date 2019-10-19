|
|
Vincenza "Rita" Cuti
July 11, 1918 - October 18, 2019
Beacon, NY
Vincenza Cuti, 101, devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into rest on Friday, October 18, 2019. The daughter of the late Salvatore and Marieagnes (SanGiorgio) Gambino, she was born in New York, NY. She was married to the late Thomas Cuti, who predeceased her in 2001.
Rita enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, and loved Atlantic City. Everyone enjoyed her cooking and baking. Rita will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her loving son, Thomas Cuti and his wife Jo of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Kristi Matthews and husband Fred, Jaime Cuti and Danielle Cuti and Jason; great-grandsons Connor and Cory Matthews and Zachary Briggs; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by four sisters and four brothers.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21 from 5-8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson St., Fishkill. Entombment will follow in Ocean City Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ.
In lieu of flowers donations in Rita's memory may be made to The Children's Heart Foundation at www.childrensheartfoundation.org; or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at ww5.komen.org.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019