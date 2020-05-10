Vincenzo Loccisano
February 15, 1934 - May 7, 2020
Woodbourne, NY
Vincenzo Loccisano passed away at home on May 7, 2020, with his family and beloved dog Caribou, by his side. He was 86 years old.
Vincenzo was born on February 15, 1934, the second of eight children to Maria Giuditta (nee Gallo) and Giuseppe Loccisano, in Gioisa Ionica, Reggio Calabria in Italia.
Vinny, as he was affectionately called by his friends and family, was a kind and loving man with a tough immigrant exterior and a genuine and generous heart. He grew up in poverty in the farmlands of Calabria and emigrated to the United States, by way of Toronto, Canada, as a young man, with very little education or resources. To Vinny and his family, these circumstances were not limitations but inspirations for success. With grit and consistent hard work as a laborer in the construction industry, Vinny put in years of grueling physical work to reach the American Dream. Vinny achieved many successes as a proud American, but he always treasured and carried on his Italian traditions and customs. From building his own country home to running a hobby farm, from winemaking tomato jarring, from hunting to sausage making, Vinny passed on the skills that he learned both as a child and as he had acquired in life, to his only son.
Vinny was often the jokester of the family, he loved to play records on his record player, one of the few items he came to America with and he loved to play cards with his brothers and brothers-in-law during the holidays and at family gatherings. As good natured as he was, even as a young man, he was also required to be the family disciplinarian. As the first born son, he was left the responsibility of providing for the entire family while their father left for Australia to find work- forcing Vinny to take on the duties and responsibilities of an adult much too soon. Vinny was someone who would always overcome any obstacle and who could always be relied upon by his family and friends.
Vincenzo was a father, a grandfather, a brother, an uncle, a godfather, a cousin and a friend. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son Giuseppe (Joseph) and wife Antonietta (nee Marmorato) and granddaughter, Rita Piera; siblings Rosa Papandrea, Rocco and his wife Marianna, Teresa Mesiti, Marianna Prestia, Genoveffa and her husband Salvatore Coluccio, Carmela and her husband Cosimo Ursino, and Salvatore; siblings-in-law Cosimo and his wife Gina Sorbara, Giovanna and her husband Domenico Careri, Nancy and her husband Cosimo Argiro, Damiano and his wife Barbara Sorbara, Antonio and his wife Theresa Sorbara, and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Vincenzo is predeceased by his wife, Rita (nee Sorbara), whom he married in February of 1967; brothers-in-law, Rocco Papandrea, Antonio Mesiti, Francesco Prestia, Gino and his wife Lina Sorbara; sister-in-law Concettina and her husband Franco Naso; and several nephews, including, Anthony Argiro and Peter Ursino.
The family of Vincenzo Loccisano wishes to thank friends and loved ones for their loving prayers and expressions of sympathy. A restricted viewing will be held as arranged through the Colonial Memorial Funeral Home and internment at the family mausoleum in Woodbourne, NY on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Additional memorial events will be held once public health conditions permit.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Vincenzo Loccisano requests that a charitable donation be made in Vincenzo's memory to the March of Dimes, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the ALS Association or a charity that is dear to your hearts. For additional information, please contact Colonial Memorial Funeral Home at 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 10 to May 11, 2020.