Vingie Y. Merritt-Genco
May 18, 1945 - December 9, 2019
Cold Spring, NY
Cold Spring, NY – Vingie Yvonne Merritt-Genco, 74 of Cold Spring, NY passed away on December 9, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. Born in Oakland, CA she was the daughter of the late Vingie and Robert Dempster. She was a graduate of White Plains HS and continued her education at Cornell University, Columbia University, and NYU where she obtained her BS and MS degrees in chemistry. Vingie worked as an engineer at IBM for 38 years until she retired in 2011.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandi Merritt and Fred Borath Jr. of Hopewell Junction NY; her granddaughter, Hailey Borath; sister, Renee Dempster of Macon, IL; ex-husband, George Merritt Jr. of Buchanan, NY; as well as many nieces nephews, and friends.
Her hobbies included bowling, genealogy, stamp and coin collecting as well as gardening. Vingie loved to spend time with family, especially her beloved granddaughter, Hailey and her animals, Jo-Jo & Miss Kitty. She enjoyed boating and was a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary and US Power Squadron.
A private family service will be held at a later date and the family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to your local animal shelter or the .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019