Violet B. Calhoun

Violet B. Calhoun Obituary
Violet B. Calhoun
November 24, 1923 - September 5, 2019
Monticello, NY
Violet B. Calhoun, known affectionately as "Toot", passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home in Monticello. She was 95.
The daughter of the late Lester Price and Florence VanKeuren Price, she was born November 24, 1923 in Monticello. She was the widow of Nelson "Nip" Calhoun.
Among her many accomplishments, Toot worked as a bookkeeper for Dr. Breakey and also Sullivan Internal Medicine; was a Sunday school teacher, worked for the Draft Board and H&R Block, was an election volunteer', a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and was a "world-renowned" babysitter and midwife who delivered a lot of babies, especially in Southwoods.
She is survived by a granddaughter: Balinda Calhoun; two great-grandsons: Corey Stanton and Matthew Irelan; three great great-grandchildren: Brooke, Matthew and Abby; two brothers: Robert and Donald Price; three sisters: Shirley Calhoun, Carol Surerus and Marilyn Taylor; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son: Roger Calhoun; a grandson: Reed Calhoun; two great-grandsons: Jonathan Michael Irelan and Casey Raymond Stanton; and four brothers: Lester Price, Arnold "Scoop" Price, Richard "Tom" Price and Raymond H. Price.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 13 at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14 at the funeral home with her good friend Rev. Roy Shaffer officiating. Burial will follow at the Messenger Cemetery, Southwoods Monticello.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
