LANGTON—Violet C. Colandrea, of Highland, NY died on March 16, 2020 GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1pm, Tues, Nov 10, Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor. ARRANGEMENTS: White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.



