Violet C. Colandrea Langton
September 14, 1939 - March 16, 2020
Highland, NY
Violet C. Colandrea Langton of Highland entered into rest on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was 80.
She was the daughter of the late Louis and Irene (Scotto) Colandrea, born on September 14, 1939 in Cornwall, NY.
Violet was a retired Administrator for Fundraising for the Dominican Sisters of the Sick and Poor at Mt. St. Mary's Convent.
In her sister's words, "Violet had a challenging life growing up on a farm and being the oldest of ten siblings. However, unbeknownst to all of us, we had the best childhood we could have. Vi had a dry sense of humor, that everyone appreciated after they got to know her. She was a private person, and always tried to make the best of any troubles or struggles. Her passion was her love of Jesus Christ. She always tried to share his wisdom and strength with as many people as possible, and found it very fulfilling if it helped anyone. I hope anyone who thinks of Vi will have a smile on their face. She was very much loved and will be missed."
She is survived by five brothers: Michael (Elena) Colandrea of Walden, Louis (Monika) Colandrea of Gardiner, Vincent (Deborah) Colandrea of Balmville, Mark (Angel) Colandrea of Newburgh and Joseph Colandera of Modena; two sisters, Mary (Harry) Decker of Modena and Anne (Michael) Cullen of Venice, FL, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Violet is predeceased by two brothers, Anthony and John Colandrea.
Private cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020