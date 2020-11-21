Violet L. Annan
January 15, 1921 - November 16, 2020
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Violet Louise Squillace-Naparano-Annan passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020. Violet led a full, active and joyful life. In her final years she was comforted and lovingly cared for by her youngest son, Larry Annan. The family owes him a debt of gratitude and cannot praise him enough for his devotion and acts of kindness.
Violet is predeceased by her parents: Frank and Mary Squillace; her brothers: Frank "Sonny", Nicholas "Nick" and Eugene "Geno"; her sisters: Edith Marinuci, Vera Sileno, Francis "Fran" Mele and Mildred "Millie" DeCerbo; her husbands: John Naparano and Cyril "Cy" Annan; and son: James "Jim" Naparano.
Surviving family members include her children: John "Jack" Naparano, Violet "Dolly" Burke and Lawrence "Larry" Annan. There are numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss their grandmother dearly.
She loved to sing, dance, play cards and travel. She was an active and longtime member of Club 60, Cornwall Senior Citizens, New Windsor Senior Citizens and the wonderful Line Dancing Troupe "The Silveradoes". She performed for many years with the troupe at area retirement communities and many social events.
Due to current conditions and restrictions no services will be held. However, when conditions allow, the family will convene a "Remembrance" occasion for all to come.
If she could have, she would have given each of you one last hug and kiss on the cheek!
Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc. in Cornwall, NY have made arrangements for her interment at Cedar Hill cemetery. They are also providing a Memorial Book of Memories page for those who wish to post photos and comments. Please visit the website: www.quigleybros.com