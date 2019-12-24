|
|
VIRGINIA A. SEYLER
November 6, 1937 - December 23, 2019
Middletown, NY
Virginia A. Seyler, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Valley View Center in Goshen, NY. She was 82 years of age.
The daughter of the late Sheridan and Minnie Masker Leidy, she was born on November 6, 1937 in Middletown, NY.
Virginia was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Middletown. She was a very strong, caring and giving person, who was always there when you needed her. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include; her children, Karen D. Geary of New Hampton, John R. Seyler of Middletown, Sandra J. Henderson and her husband, Paul of Middletown, Diane K. Biondi and her husband, Kevin of Middletown, and Christine Jorzik and her husband, Mark of Middletown; her grandchildren, Michael, Courtney, Eric, Daniel, Tracey and Max; her great grandchildren, Evan, Aydan, Liam and Brody; several nieces and nephews. Virginia was predeceased by her husband Robert C. Seyler and her loving siblings, five brothers and one sister.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12-1 PM Friday, December 27th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY.
Funeral Services will be held 1 PM Friday following the visitation. Reverend Peter A. Rustico will officiate. Interment will follow in the Wallkill Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 391 Mt. Hope Road, Middletown, NY 10940.
A special thank you to Kim and the staff at Valley View, and also Joan and the staff at Sapphire, for the care they gave to our mother.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019