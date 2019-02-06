|
|
Virginia H. Collis
July 22, 1931 - January 31, 2019
Eldred, NY
Virginia H. Collis age 87 of Eldred, NY passed way Thursday, January 31, 2019 at The Achieve Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Liberty, NY.
She was born on July 22, 1931 in Wellstown, New York (Eldred), the daughter of Edgar and Marjorie Wells Hill. Virginia married Edwin J. Collins, Jr. who survives. She is a member of the North Milford Congregation of Jehovah's Witness, Milford, Pennsylvania.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.
For information, directions or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019