Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Collis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia H. Collis


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia H. Collis Obituary
Virginia H. Collis
July 22, 1931 - January 31, 2019
Eldred, NY
Virginia H. Collis age 87 of Eldred, NY passed way Thursday, January 31, 2019 at The Achieve Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Liberty, NY.
She was born on July 22, 1931 in Wellstown, New York (Eldred), the daughter of Edgar and Marjorie Wells Hill. Virginia married Edwin J. Collins, Jr. who survives. She is a member of the North Milford Congregation of Jehovah's Witness, Milford, Pennsylvania.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.
For information, directions or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.