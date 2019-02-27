Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
100 Shinhollow Rd.
Port Jervis, NY
Virginia H. Collis
July 22, 1931 - January 31, 2019
Eldred, NY
Virginia H. Collis, age 87 of Eldred, NY, passed away January 31, 2019 in Liberty, NY. She was born in Wellstown, NY (Eldred) on July 22, 1931, the daughter of Edgar and Marjorie Wells Hill.
Virginia retired from the New York State of Transportation in Syracuse, NY as a real estate supervisor. She is an active member of the North Milford Congregation of Jehovah's Witness, Milford, PA.
Virginia married Edwain J. Collis who survives. She is also survived by her three nephews; her brother-in-law, Donald German of Eldred; her cousin, Berniece Haas of Eldred. Virginia was pre-deceased by her sister, Nancy German.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 100 Shinhollow Rd., Port Jervis, NY. David Salmond will give a talk. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019
