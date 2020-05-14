Virginia Hanley
May 7, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Virginia Hanley passed on to the Heavenly Kingdom on May 7th, 2020. Born Virginia Ann Middleton in Brooklyn, NY to Ruth Smith and Frederick Middleton. She was one of four children and is survived by her husband, Joseph Hanley of Cornwall, NY and her brother, Russell and his wife, Maureen of Middletown, Delaware; sister-in-law Conchis (Fraustro) Middleton of Monterrey, Mexico; plus several nieces and nephews.
Virginia graduated from Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn, NY and entered the world of banking as a branch teller in Manhattan. Later, she met Joe Hanley and they were married in Queens Village, NY in June 1959. They celebrated 60 years of marriage together with family and friends last June.
Virginia and Joe were blessed with five children, sixteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by her family, especially when holding and singing to a new baby. Her children are Joseph and his wife, Suzanne of Homosassa, FL; Edward and wife, Dean of Charlotte, NC; Margaret of Maynard, MA; Roberta and husband, John Bourke of Highland Mills, NY; Marian and husband, Tom Cartnick of Jackson, NJ. Beloved grandchildren of "Grandma Ginny" are Sarah, Heather, Erin, David, Joseph, Marisa, Kerry, Lea, Kaylin, Erin, John, Thomas, Parker, Christopher, Julia, Mimi and great-grandchildren, Anthony, Ivy and Julian.
Virginia began caring for the elderly in need over fifty years ago as a volunteer at the Orange County Farm in Goshen, NY. She also recognized very early the need to defend the most vulnerable and defenseless - those still in the womb - and began her life's work as a volunteer in the Right-To-Life movement which took her from inner city Newburgh to Pennsylvania Avenue and the halls of Congress. As an experienced mother she was also active in La Leche League educating on the benefits of and helping young mothers to be able to naturally feed their babies.
She also served the homebound in Cornwall, NY by delivering Meals on Wheels for over fifteen years. Virginia was a Eucharistic Minister and ordained member of the Third Order of St. Francis, Most Holy Stigmata Fraternity at Wappingers Falls, NY. She was an avid participant in the Orange County Senior Games and multiple past champion spelling bee winner. Virginia was an active member of the Silverado Steppers and singing and dancing brought her great joy throughout her life.
Those who knew Virginia and her many kindnesses and selfless spirit are in sadness. It is hoped that they will remember her wish that "God Loves Us All" and that life is precious and must be lived to its best and fullest.
The family will plan a memorial Mass in her memory when the pandemic is over.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 14 to May 17, 2020.