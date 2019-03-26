|
|
Virginia M. Anderson (Mae)
July 21, 1921 - March 26, 2019
Grahamsville, NY
Our very best friend and mother, our dear Virginia passed away peacefully March 26, 2019 at the Sullivan County Adult Care Center. She was 97. She was the daughter of the late Milo TerBush and Mae Countryman TerBush, born July 21, 1921 in Eureka, NY.
Virginia was a member of the Grahamsville United Methodist Church. She helped at many dinners, rummage sales, played piano for Sunday School and was a Sunday School Teacher in later years. She sang in the choir. She was a member of the Grahamsville First Aid Squad. She was the Welfare Officer for the Town of Neversink and prepared income taxes for Brice Moore during tax season. She was always busy helping people, taking baskets of food or fruit to them. She also cooked meals and helped friends who needed meals to eat. She loved her life, community and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri Richardson and son-in-law, Jim; sister-in-law, Betty Ann TerBush; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. There are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Virginia was predeceased by two husbands, Robert Osterhoudt and Samuel Anderson; step-daughter, Brooke Anderson Parker; son, Donald Osterhoudt; two brothers, Art TerBush and Don TerBush.
As her request, there will be no viewing hours. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Grahamsville United Methodist Church with friends and relatives to remember her life and times on this earth. On July 21, 2019 a private gathering for immediate family only at the house for placing of the ashes.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Grahamsville United Methodist Church, or the Grahamsville United Methodist Church Food Pantry at PO Box 86, Grahamsville, NY 12740 or the Grahamsville First Aid Squad, PO Box 152, Grahamsville, NY 12740.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. 845-434-7363 or 845-647-8444 or visit our website colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019