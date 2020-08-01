Virginia M. "Ginny" Mahoney

May 30, 1934 - July 31, 2020

Monroe, NY

Virginia M. "Ginny" Mahoney passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her residence in Monroe, NY. She was 86 years old. Daughter of the late James and Nellie Naughton Mahoney, she was born in New York, NY on May 30, 1934.

Ginny was a member and a Eucharistic Minister of the Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY.

She is survived by her nephew, Jim Lowell of Rhinebeck, NY and her grand-niece, Thea Heninger-Lowell of Byram Township, NJ. Ginny was predeceased by her sisters: Mary Ann Mahoney, Theresa Mahoney, Ellen A. Lowell, and Veronica Mahoney.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4 at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950, with a Prayer Service starting at 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950. Interment will follow at Gate of Heavan Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.

Memorial donations may be made to: The Marycrest Convent; "Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate" P.O. Box 658, Monroe, NY 10949-0658.



