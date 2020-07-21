Virginia Marth
July 17, 2020
Florida, NY
Virginia Marth of Florida, NY entered into rest on Friday July 17, 2020.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Frank Marth in 2018.
She is survived by son, Stephen Marth and wife, Sonya; daughter, Susan Gaynor and husband, Leonard Tirelli; son, Christopher Marth; four grandchildren, Maryssa Gaynor, Christopher Marth, Stephanie Marth and Jennifer Stein; four great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Pokorny; sister, Helen Rauh; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Jack Rauh.
There will be no visitation.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Southern Missions, 6050 Highway 161, Walls, Mississippi 38686.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com